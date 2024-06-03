It seems that the dystopian United States, run by a criminal enterprise has no concern for this planet or any of its life forms.

The arrogance of individuals that deem other species of no importance, other than to serve their personal individual needs, live a debauched material existence, that knows no bounds.

A planet replete with billions living without the basics of a civilised community, all because of personal unfettered greed. This is, in the greater cosmos consensus, considered as planetary genocide.

We have millions of planets sustaining morally adept civilisations throughout the interdimensional macrocosm. Yours is one of those at the bottom of the lower stages. I have tried in my futile communiques, as a Au-i off-worlder, a stranded ambassador of the greater cosmos collective, to warn the unitive amongst you on this small globe that the experiment of your transposition is a utter fail.

Having said this, there are amongst this planets consciousness some outstanding souls, that will go on to greater experiences freed of the shackles of the material chains that bind you to this time and place. So face what may be the oncoming apocalypse with knowledge that unitive minds are infinite and treasured.

As a unofficial ambassador I send this with deep regret that such promise, such art, such music, such writing ,will be lost for your planet.

In service

In humility

abburiske