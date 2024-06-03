abburiske Substack

abburiske Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The counter-intuitive 🐿️'s avatar
The counter-intuitive 🐿️
Jul 11, 2024

Vital then, we begin preparing, for the way down?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 abbur iske · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture